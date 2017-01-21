‘When I die, I’ll die a Tiger’
WVWC announces coaching change
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College released a statement Friday saying Gary Nottingham is no longer the school’s head men’s ...
Passing on hunting to youngsters
In last week’s column, I made a brief mention about how not enough youth hunters are coming on to replace the senior hunters. We all know many are leaving this ...
Indoor racing at its best
I’m really not sure how to start this week’s column. It’s that time of year where racing events are few and far between so two weeks ago ...
Trump plans may help West Virginia
Gov. Jim Justice is right: President Donald Trump’s pledges to engage in a “huge” infrastructure campaign and separately, to help states hurt by the Obama ...
Party politics eases in Charleston
What a difference 367 miles — the distance between the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston and the U.S. Capitol in Washington — can ...
Youth Health receives grant
ELKINS — Youth Health Service Inc. recently received a grant award from the Snowshoe Foundation to help support its ongoing Closer to Home initiative in Pocahontas ...
First Community Dinner announced
D&E to present ‘The Ugly Duckling’
Dems must stay true
Now, just when was it that the Democrats became a goody two-shoes party? Maybe it was after Watergate and it signed on to a mugwump-style reformism. Or was it when ...
Clean coal technology
Russians are targeting hydraulic fracturing, too
Top Jobs
- Two Way Radio Installers/Techs/Sales
- Auto Dismantler
- CDL A/B Drivers - Professional
- Therapist
- NURSING
- Bachelors Degree
- Substance Abuse Treatment Coordinator
- Nursing//Lifeguard
- Delivery Person
- Associate Dean, Financial Aid