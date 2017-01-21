WVWC announces coaching change

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College released a statement Friday saying Gary Nottingham is no longer the school’s head men’s ...

Lady Tigers stumble at East Fairmont

Bulldogs fall in WVHIT action

Passing on hunting to youngsters

In last week’s column, I made a brief mention about how not enough youth hunters are coming on to replace the senior hunters. We all know many are leaving this ...

Indoor racing at its best

I’m really not sure how to start this week’s column.  It’s that time of year where racing events are few and far between so two weeks ago ...

Black bear harvest was down

Edwards’ decision a shocker

Trump plans may help West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice is right: President Donald Trump’s pledges to engage in a “huge” infrastructure campaign and separately, to help states hurt by the Obama ...

Party politics eases in Charleston

What a difference 367 miles — the distance between the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston and the U.S. Capitol in Washington — can ...

Agencies need to work together

State’s vehicle tally needs attention

Hilda Cora Gum Wheeler

George William Anderson Jr.

Youth Health receives grant

ELKINS — Youth Health Service Inc. recently received a grant award from the Snowshoe Foundation to help support its ongoing Closer to Home initiative in Pocahontas ...

First Community Dinner announced

D&E to present ‘The Ugly Duckling’

Dems must stay true

Now, just when was it that the Democrats became a goody two-shoes party? Maybe it was after Watergate and it signed on to a mugwump-style reformism. Or was it when ...

Clean coal technology

Russians are targeting hydraulic fracturing, too

Will you watch the inauguration of Donald Trump today?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs