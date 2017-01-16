Lady Bucs down Fairmont Senior

TENNERTON — Buckhannon-Upshur junior guard Hanna McClung played a gem of a game on her home turf with a career high 36 points on Friday, ...

Lady Bulldogs notch victory

TVHS boys fall to Warriors

Black bear harvest was down

On Jan. 10, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released the preliminary figures for the total white-tailed deer and black bear harvests for last ...

Edwards’ decision a shocker

This is one of the down weeks in racing. However, news was announced Tuesday and clarified on Wednesday that has rocked the NASCAR ...

Info on fishing changes available

Extreme or just stupid?

The Dream Lives On

Following is an excerpt from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream speech. I am happy to join with you today in what will go down in history as ...

Complete overhaul needed at VA

Few Cabinet officers head agencies based almost solely on promises. But Dr. David Shulkin, nominated to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, ...

Cahill brings fresh set of eyes to issues

North Korea policy hasn’t worked

Delta Dawn Tomey

Delta Dawn Tomey, infant daughter of Amanda Dawn Skinner Tomey and Brian Scott Tomey, was born Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston and ...

Rev. Brady E. Goldizen

Kenneth Glenn Simpson

The Mountain Institute expands program

Banquet to feature Trout Unlimited’s president

Does God still speak?

I was heading for the boondocks one day, many years ago, with my three children. I had to stop for supplies as once we were home, it was quite difficult to purchase ...

‘Grow up’

Protecting against human trafficking

Do you plan on traveling for the holidays?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs