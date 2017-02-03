Philip Barbour Colts top EHS Tigers

ELKINS — David Shriver and Cole Whited tallied 16 points each Thursday, as the Class AA No. 7 ranked Philip Barbour Colts downed Elkins, 62-56, ...

Tucker Valley Middle Honors Eighth-Graders

Battlers defeat OVU

Car sale raises millions for charity

Two of the biggest gearhead events in the world took place in the past two weeks and I’ve promised to give you the run down on both of them. So, let’s get this ...

NASCAR making major changes

Wow! For this to be an off-season week it has been a busy one in the motorsports/gearhead world. I planned to talk about the Barrett-Jackson ...

Passing on hunting to youngsters

Indoor racing at its best

Disturbing

Schoolyard spats and disagreements have long been a part of growing up. The occasional playground dust-up usually results in nothing more than bruised egos or, at ...

Others need to cut vehicle fleet

New state BOE members are educators

Darleen Kay Ware

Loretta Belle Chenoweth Coontz

Jane Austen Tea Party set at library

Group receives peer support grant

FCC needs to help close divide

Like food, water and electricity, robust broadband connectivity is a must-have for anyone who wishes to fully participate in our 21st century digital economy. From ...

Building reopens

Battle against bureaucrats

Do you agree with the Randolph County Board of Education's decision to search for a new superintendent?

Top Jobs

View All Jobs