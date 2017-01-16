Mountain Lions roar past Tigers
Lady Bucs down Fairmont Senior
TENNERTON — Buckhannon-Upshur junior guard Hanna McClung played a gem of a game on her home turf with a career high 36 points on Friday, ...
Black bear harvest was down
On Jan. 10, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released the preliminary figures for the total white-tailed deer and black bear harvests for last ...
Edwards’ decision a shocker
This is one of the down weeks in racing. However, news was announced Tuesday and clarified on Wednesday that has rocked the NASCAR ...
The Dream Lives On
Following is an excerpt from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have a Dream speech. I am happy to join with you today in what will go down in history as ...
Complete overhaul needed at VA
Few Cabinet officers head agencies based almost solely on promises. But Dr. David Shulkin, nominated to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, ...
Delta Dawn Tomey
Delta Dawn Tomey, infant daughter of Amanda Dawn Skinner Tomey and Brian Scott Tomey, was born Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston and ...
Rev. Brady E. Goldizen
Kenneth Glenn Simpson
D&E announces inauguration plans
The Mountain Institute expands program
Banquet to feature Trout Unlimited’s president
Does God still speak?
I was heading for the boondocks one day, many years ago, with my three children. I had to stop for supplies as once we were home, it was quite difficult to purchase ...
‘Grow up’
Protecting against human trafficking
Top Jobs
- Nursing/Fitness Consultant/Lifeguard
- Bachelors Degree
- Substance Abuse Treatment Coordinator
- Nursing//Lifeguard
- Delivery Person
- Associate Dean, Financial Aid
- RN Or LPN
- Registered Nurse
- AIDE POSITIONS
- Electronic Tech