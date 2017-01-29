BREAKING NEWS
‘Winter is back’ in Central W.Va.
ELKINS — Although it has taken until late January, it appears Old Man Winter finally has arrived — to stay — in Central West Virginia. The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for the area that will remain in effect until noon today. Total snow accumulation is expected to be between 2 and 4 inches in low-lying areas and 4 to 7 inches in the higher elevations of Randolph and Pocahontas counties. “The heaviest snowfall will be overnight,” said Andy Roche with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “Then, we will have another ...
Buckhannon-Upshur downs Philip Barbour, 73-57
No. 18 Mountaineers taking on Texas A&M at home today
MORGANTOWN — The shadows on the WVU Coliseum floor could be a little more pronounced today when West Virginia takes on Texas A&M at noon, ...
NASCAR making major changes
Wow! For this to be an off-season week it has been a busy one in the motorsports/gearhead world. I planned to talk about the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction ...
Passing on hunting to youngsters
In last week’s column, I made a brief mention about how not enough youth hunters are coming on to replace the senior hunters. We all know many ...
MaBone deserves long jail sentence
Here’s hoping the judge in Kevin MaBone’s case can find a way to send him to prison for a very long time. In all likelihood, he won’t have to think much about ...
Mary Tyler Moore a true role model
Few entertainers today are appealing role models. It is difficult to imagine a parent pointing to, for example, Madonna, and suggesting a child ...
Chinese New Year Decoration
Senior Center to host local legislators
Matt Scott earns travel industry certification
Money doesn’t grow on trees, but West Virginia jobs do
We are all familiar with the phrase “money doesn’t grow on trees.” However, when it comes to jobs, sometimes money can quite literally do just that. For West ...
Could school choice work in W.Va.?
Dems still are missing the boat
