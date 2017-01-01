No. 11 WVU’s defense torments Cowboys
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points and six assists to lead No. 11 West Virginia to a 92-75 victory over ...
Lady Colts fall at Nicholas Co.
SUMMERSVILLE — Philip Barbour fell 55-41 Thursday at Nicholas County in a Class AA match-up during round one of a holiday tournament. The ...
Year’s last chance to go hunting
With the sun shining and temperatures unseasonably warm Monday, I decided to try my luck at getting another squirrel or two for my freezer. I got into the woods ...
Bad bowl, excellent season
You could hear it in everyone’s tone of voice Wednesday evening. Local residents’ speech sounded flat and lifeless. We spoke in slow ...
Funding cuts to Clay program wrong
What Clay County Development Corp. Director Pamela Ramsey Taylor did in November was despicable and stupid. But it was done by Taylor alone. No one else should pay ...
Reforms
For years, West Virginia was called a “judicial hellhole” by proponents of tort reform. That changed a little more than a year ago. Then, ...
Foundation hosts grant reception
Shaffer Band to play at Summit Church
Tree pickup set to start on Tuesday
Thank you, from the Kump Center
At the holiday season, the Kump Education Center has many friends to thank for contributions. With the help of generous and creative people, we are turning an ...
Trump must be vigilant
Experiencing new spiritual life in the New Year
