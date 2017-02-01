Mountaineers move back up to No. 7

AB’s Bocook honored by G-MAC

NASCAR making major changes

Wow! For this to be an off-season week it has been a busy one in the motorsports/gearhead world. I planned to talk about the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction ...

Passing on hunting to youngsters

In last week’s column, I made a brief mention about how not enough youth hunters are coming on to replace the senior hunters. We all know many ...

Indoor racing at its best

Black bear harvest was down

Others need to cut vehicle fleet

On Jan. 18, soon after he took office, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered that five vehicles assigned to the governor’s office and used by aides there be ...

New state BOE members are educators

Just let us teach. For many years, that has been the plea of many public school educators in West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice may be thinking ...

Good Start

MaBone deserves long jail sentence

Darleen Kay Ware

Henry B. Streets

Tucker unveils new visitors guide

Tickets still available for Rifle Rally

Battle against bureaucrats

Washington, D.C., has been described as the ultimate company town. In the city’s case, the “company” is the federal government. President Donald Trump is not ...

Several activities planned in Barbour

Money doesn’t grow on trees, but West Virginia jobs do

Do you agree with the Randolph County Board of Education's decision to search for a new superintendent?

