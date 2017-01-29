‘Winter is back’ in Central W.Va.

ELKINS — Although it has taken until late January, it appears Old Man Winter finally has arrived — to stay — in Central West Virginia. The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for the area that will remain in effect until noon today. Total snow accumulation is expected to be between 2 and 4 inches in low-lying areas and 4 to 7 inches in the higher elevations of Randolph and Pocahontas counties. “The heaviest snowfall will be overnight,” said Andy Roche with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “Then, we will have another ...