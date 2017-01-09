Tigers edge B-U in close meet
ELKINS — The Tigers’ swim team hosted Buckhannon-Upshur at Davis & Elkins College last week, where Elkins High School took a narrow margin for victory over ...
Lady Bucs continue to improve
TENNERTON — The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Buckhannon-Upshur High School girls basketball squad currently stands at 8-1, and will be looking to ...
Info on fishing changes available
The year 2016 is finally over, and just about everyone will agree that last year is one that will be remembered in many ways. The election results were stunning, and ...
Extreme or just stupid?
It’s a debate that dates back to at least the 1970s heyday of Evel Knievel. The question: Is a daredevil a true athlete? This was something ...
Decisions
Tax decisions involving millions of dollars ought to be made by legislators, not unelected heads of West Virginia state agencies. Yet because of discretionary ...
Boos & Applause
Applause and congratulations to Barbour County’s Glenn Sweet on his retirement. The title that Sweet is leaving behind is as long as the years ...
Base buyer meets with officials
SUGAR GROVE — A Los Angeles based financial advisor representing Robert Pike of Mellivora Partners in Birmingham, Alabama — the winning auction bidder for the ...
Capito announces committee assignments
Project Life Change begins session
Trump must work with Russia
After the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Russia, the Erdogan government and Iran acted with dispatch. Vladimir Putin saw the killing as an ...
Children need fair and equal education
History adds perspective to education
